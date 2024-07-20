RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. 7,393,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

