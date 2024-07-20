RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.