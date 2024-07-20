Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.28

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 225200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

