Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,741.14

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $10,741.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,077.13 or 1.00030770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00193774 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,149.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.