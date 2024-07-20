Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Riskified worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

RSKD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 451,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,787. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

