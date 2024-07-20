Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.31. 459,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $575.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

