Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.