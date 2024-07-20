Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$0.30

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

