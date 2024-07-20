RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

