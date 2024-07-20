RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RXO. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.11, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,075,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,945,173.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 216,936 shares of company stock worth $4,284,289. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RXO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

