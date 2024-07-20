Saga (SAGA) Price Tops $1.67 on Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $163.24 million and $41.34 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,020,907,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,631,086 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,020,813,923 with 97,597,082 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.74729301 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $66,998,954.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

