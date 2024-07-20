SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,724 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

