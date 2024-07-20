SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

