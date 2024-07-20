SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,806,285 shares of company stock worth $9,837,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.7 %
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.