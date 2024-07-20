SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,806,285 shares of company stock worth $9,837,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.