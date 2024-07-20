SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 971,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

