SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,810 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

