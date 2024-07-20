SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFV. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

