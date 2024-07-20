Sapphire Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $1,126.68 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.01 or 0.05256913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00042633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,823,450,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,802,918,973 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.