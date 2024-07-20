SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.00. 768,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

