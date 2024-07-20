SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.