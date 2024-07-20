Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.67. 17,680,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,746. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

