Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Lessened by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 143,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

