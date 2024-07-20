Scott I. Anderson Sells 11,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $239,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 615,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

