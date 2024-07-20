Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of STX opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 37.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

