Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 135,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.