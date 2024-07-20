Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Position Reduced by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.89% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,927. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

