Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 1.39% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 224,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 453,249 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:TYA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.