SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $816.01 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,176.88 or 1.00007437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64215946 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,616,535.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

