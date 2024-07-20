SingularityNET Trading Down 1.4% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $769.14 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,314.06 or 0.99971864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00074931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64215946 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,616,535.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

