Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.18

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.18 and traded as high as C$28.02. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.02, with a volume of 71,992 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZZZ. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

