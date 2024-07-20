Sleepless AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.89 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $82.89 million and $16.32 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.63183396 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $20,011,271.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

