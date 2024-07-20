SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 14,109,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.