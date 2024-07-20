SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Trading Down 0.6%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 6,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

SolarBank Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

