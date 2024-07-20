Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 16.7%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 419,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 179,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

