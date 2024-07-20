South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 12th

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

