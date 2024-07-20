S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $540.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $530.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.55.

Shares of SPGI opened at $479.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.40 and a 200-day moving average of $434.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $491.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

