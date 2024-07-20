SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 417,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 220,718 shares.The stock last traded at $77.14 and had previously closed at $77.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

