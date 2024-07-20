Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SXS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.12) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($57.52) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.52) to GBX 4,190 ($54.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,065.83 ($78.66).

Get Spectris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spectris

Spectris Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,076 ($39.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,861 ($50.07). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($42.36) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,599.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.