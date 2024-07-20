Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

Get Spheria Emerging Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spheria Emerging Companies

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$108,450.00 ($73,277.03). 12.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.