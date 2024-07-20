Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.