Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.26). Approximately 54,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 103,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.26).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The firm has a market cap of £115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.48.

Insider Transactions at Springfield Properties

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total value of £120,000 ($155,621.84). In other news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total value of £120,000 ($155,621.84). Also, insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total value of £62,570.88 ($81,144.96). Insiders sold a total of 315,178 shares of company stock worth $30,007,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

