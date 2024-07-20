SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.05. 176,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 969,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,812,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

