STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.65

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 865366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after purchasing an additional 176,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

