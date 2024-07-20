StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Hits $3,606.20 on Major Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,606.20 or 0.05351991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $129.80 million and approximately $334,707.94 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,992 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,993.12503188. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,589.84523925 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $664,198.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

