State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.67.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

