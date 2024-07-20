State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.