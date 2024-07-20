State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWXT stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

