State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.44 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

