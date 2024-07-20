State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

