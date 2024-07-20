State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,164 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

